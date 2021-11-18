Allahabad, Nov 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted police protection to a same-sex couple who had claimed that their parents would kill them if they don't end the relationship.

The bench comprising Justice K J Thaker and Justice Ajai Tyagi on Wednesday directed the police to grant them protection after verifying all documents and observed that the court was against live-in relationships.

The petitioners told the court that they are adults and are likely to be harassed if not granted protection.

They had submitted in court that their parents had threatened to kill them or implicate them in a false criminal case if they don't end their relationship.

