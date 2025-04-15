Prayagraj, Apr 15 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a bunch of writ petitions seeking direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to recruit assistant teachers in pursuance of an advertisement dated December 7, 2012.

Dismissing the pleas, Justice S S Shamshery also imposed a cost of Rs 100 on each petitioner, numbering about 6,400.

The court said they approached the high court against a law settled by the Supreme Court in the case of State of UP and others vs Shiv Kumar Pathak and others (2018).

The Supreme Court held that though the authorities would have been permitted to proceed in terms of the advertisement dated December 7, 2012, in the normal course, since 66,655 teachers had been appointed due to an interim order passed by it, the court allowed the filing up of the remaining vacancies after the issuance of a fresh advertisement and not in terms of the one dated December 7, 2012.

Dismissing the writ petitions filed by Sunil Kumar Yadav and others, the court in its order dated April 4 said, "In the present circumstances, the court is constraint to observe that these litigations appear to be luxury litigations since the issues raised in the present bunch of pleas have already been settled by the Supreme Court in the Shiv Kumar Pathak case."

The petitioners had successfully appeared in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2011. They approached the high court seeking a writ of mandamus directing the authorities to carry out the selection process for TET 2011 in terms of the advertisement dated December 7, 2012.

It was prayed that the test results dated November 25, 2011, November 30, 2011, and January 29, 2015, be quashed and revaluation be done of the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets, disqualifying those who used whiteners.

