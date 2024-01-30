Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Monday night rejected the second bail application of Anil Bhati alias Sonu, an active member of the Sundar Bhati gang, in a case registered under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act, 1986.

Earlier, Anil Bhati was granted bail by the high court.

Also Read | Alberta Car Accident: Punjab Man Found Guilty of Car Crash That Killed Elderly Mother and Daughter, Deported To India From Canada.

However, the state government moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order. The apex court stayed the high court order granting the gangster bail in the case.

Thereafter, a second bail application was filed before the high court on behalf of the gangster, which was promptly rejected.

Also Read | ‘Land for Jobs Scam’: Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti Asked to Be Present Before PMLA Court on February 9.

The bail application was heard by Justice Saurabh Srivastava.

The bail petition claimed that the trial against the gangster had been stayed by the high court earlier, adding that since he has been in jail for a long time without a trial, he should be granted bail.

However, opposition the bail plea, the additional government counsel Vikas Sahay said the argument of the high court staying the gangster's trial had also been made before the Supreme Court, adding that the apex court rejected the bail plea.

The petitioner didn't cite any new facts or evidence to support his argument for bail to the gangster, the advocate said, adding that he is an active member of the Sundar Bhati gang and a known history-sheeter in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The advocate argued further that the gangster is wanted for multiple cases, including murder, robbery, dacoity, and extortion, among others.

The court, after considering the arguments from both sides, rejected the application saying there was no basis for bail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)