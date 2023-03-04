Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the proposed inquiry instituted by former vice-chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University PK Mishra, against his predecessor Vinay Pathak.

Mishra, appointed the vice-chancellor in January 2022 after the end of Pathak's term, was removed from the post last month. Pathak is the current vice-chancellor of the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur.

A bench of justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on the writ petition filed by Pathak.

The bench observed that the order passed on February 1 by the then vice chancellor Mishra was beyond his jurisdiction.

Mishra had instituted the proposed inquiry in reference to the letter of the University Grants Commission issued on November 21, 2022.

Pathak's lawyer LP Mishra argued that there was no provision in the State Universities Act which provided power to a vice chancellor to order inquiry against his predecessor.

The bench has directed the respondents to file their replies on the petition.

