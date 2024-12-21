Prayagraj (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and a Saharanpur SSP to appear before it on January 27, 2025, in a contempt case.

The two officers have been asked to present themselves with affidavits stating the reasons behind not complying with a previous order of the court.

Also Read | Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation: Devendra Fadnavis Keeps Home, Eknath Shinde Gets Urban Development, Ajit Pawar Finance and Planning; Check List.

After passing the order, Justice Salil Kumar Rai posted the matter for hearing on January 27

A contempt application was filed by one Alka Sethi, who alleged that despite a court order, the case of the applicant was not being investigated by the two police officers.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Scam: AAP Rejects Claims of LG VK Saxena Granting Sanction to ED To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, Says 'ED Must Show Order Copy'.

In its May 15 order, the court had directed that an FIR be filed at Biharigarh Police Station against revenue officers and complaints made on IGRS/Dashboard on August 12, 2022, and January 27, 2023, be properly investigated.

The court also asked the DGP to get the matter investigated by a senior superintendent of police and conclude it within four months of the order.

The contempt notice argued that no steps were taken by the DGP and the FIRs registered were not being investigated either by the Saharanpur SSP or any other police officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)