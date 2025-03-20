Prayagraj, Mar 20 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the home secretary and director general of police to ensure compliance of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act with regards to filling up details of the "gang charts".

Taking a serious note of non-compliance of provisions, a division bench of Justice Siddharth and Justice P K Giri said the details of the "gang chart" should contain the required details in the prescribed format.

Besides, a separate list of the criminal history of the person who is being included in the list of gangsters should be presented, the bench said, while staying the arrest of the petitioner, Jai Prakash Bind alias Neta from Bhadohi, against whom a case was registered under the Gangsters Act.

The court also sought a reply from the state government on the petition.

The court directed the registrar of the court to provide a copy of the order to the UP home secretary and DGP so that district magistrates, police commissioners, SSPs, SPs and SHOs of the state can be instructed to comply.

A case was registered against the petitioner under the Gangster Act in Gyanpur police station of Bhadohi. The petitioner had filed a petition demanding cancellation of the FIR. The court found that only one criminal case was registered in column six of the petitioner's "gang chart".

While the state counsel said that four cases are registered in column five of the gang chart, he said their details were not mentioned.

The court said there were clear rules for giving details in columns five and six, and they have not been complied with.

Details of column five and criminal history were not submitted, it said.

The division bench said other courts have also given instructions on the issue but they are not being complied with. The home secretary and DGP should therefore ensure compliance with this, it said.

