Pune, March 20: The fire on a private firm's minibus that killed four employees near Pune was allegedly an act of sabotage by a vengeful driver who had a dispute with some staffers and was also upset over a pay cut, police said on Thursday.

"Investigation revealed that the fire was not an accident but sabotage," deputy commissioner of police Vishal Gaikwad of Pimpri Chinchwad Police told PTI Videos. Minibus Catches Fire in Pune: 4 Office-Goers Killed As Company Vehicle Carrying Them Catches Fire at Hinjewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Pune Bus Fire

STORY | Four office-goers killed as vehicle carrying them catches fire near Pune

VIDEO | DCP Vishal Gaikwad (Zone 2, Pimpri Chinchwad) says, "A major breakthrough has been achieved by Hinjewadi Police Station regarding the tempo traveler fire incident that resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals. The accused, (bus) driver Janardhan Hambardikar,…

CCTV Video of Crime Surfaces

CCTV footage of the shocking fire incident in Hinjawadi showcases the vehicle driver Janardan Hambardikar allegedly setting the vehicle on fire. Initially, travelers believed the fire was accidental. However, as the travelers attempted to help him exit, a sudden explosion…

Janardan Hambardekar, the accused driver, had a dispute with some of the employees and wanted to take revenge, the official said. The driver was also disgruntled due to a salary cut, he said. The employees against whom he held a grudge were not among the deceased four, the DCP said. Pune Bus Fire Video: School Bus Engulfs in Blaze in Kharadi, No Injuries Reported.

The incident took place in the Hinjawadi area near Pune city on Wednesday morning as the bus, owned by Vyoma Graphics and carrying 14 of its employees to the workplace, caught fire. "The accused had procured benzene (a highly inflammable chemical). He had also kept a cloth used to wipe toners in the bus. On Thursday, as the bus neared Hinjawadi, he lit a match and set the cloth on fire," said the DCP.

The accused jumped off the moving bus, which then continued about a hundred metres before coming to a halt, the official said. Hambardekar had already suffered burns before he got out, as per the probe. The driver was undergoing treatment at a hospital and will be arrested later, the police official said.

Four of the employees – Shankar Shinde (63), Rajan Chavan (42), Gurudas Lokare (45) and Subhash Bhosale (44) – died as they were sitting in the rear and could not open the emergency exit door in time. Besides, six passengers sustained burn injuries. Further probe was on, the DCP added.