India News | Allahabad High Court to Begin Usual Functioning from June 8

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court will begin to function as usual from June 8.

This came after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

In March after the announcement of coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the court work at the Allahabad High Court was suspended. (ANI)

