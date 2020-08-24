New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Election Commission has opined that the Congress MLA from the Dhanera constituency in Gujarat, Nathubhai Hegolabhai Patel, does not attract disqualification for allegedly filing a false affidavit.

The Gujarat governor had sought the opinion of the Commission recently on a petition seeking disqualification of Patel for allegedly filing a false affidavit.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Man Honey-Traped by ISI Using Sex Worker in Karachi, Detained.

In its opinion rendered in July, the poll panel said that the petitioner failed to establish how Patel can be disqualified under any of the provisions of Article 191 of the Constitution on the grounds of filing a false affidavit.

The opinion was put in public domain on Monday.

Also Read | West Bengal Horror: Tribal Woman ‘Gangraped’, Then Kangaroo Court Slaps Rs 10,000 Fine on Her, Rs 50,000 on Boyfriend.

"Further, Article 191 does not provide for disqualification of Members of Legislative Assemblies on the grounds of non-compliance of Section 33A or for committing an offence under Section 125A of the RP Act, 1951," it said.

The Commission held that Patel cannot be disqualified.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)