Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI): The issue of an alleged scam in the distribution of drinking water through tankers last year in Shimla district was vigorously raised in the meeting of zila parishad held here on Thursday.

Zila Parishad member from Narkanda, Subhash Kainthala, broached the issue and accused the local legislator of being involved in the scam.

He also demanded the resignation of the Jal Shakti Department minister which led to a verbal fight between the Congress and BJP-supported members. This forced Kainthala to sit on a dharna.

A contract was given for the supply of drinking water through water tankers in Theog subdivision of Shimla district from February to June last year due to a drought-like situation in the area. However, there were allegations that though water was not supplied in some areas, the payment was made.

Former Theog MLA and CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singh had alleged a Rs 1.13-crore scam in supplying drinking water through tankers. The allegations were found to be true in the preliminary departmental inquiry.

This led to the suspension of 10 officers and the matter was sent to the Vigilance Department.

The members kept a proposal to keep the MP and MLAs out of the zila parishad quorum and suggested talking to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in this regard. The proposal was brought saying the MP and MLAs rarely attend the zila parishad meetings.

