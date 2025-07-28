Bhubaneswar, Jul 28 (PTI) An attendant of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar lodged a police complaint on Monday, alleging that she was sexually harassed by a male nursing officer, officials said.

The victim, appointed through an outsourcing agency, has started a dharna along with her colleagues outside the main gate of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, seeking action against the nurse.

In her complaint, lodged at the Khandagiri police station, she alleged that the nursing officer touched her inappropriately after calling her to the doctor's chamber around 1 am on Sunday.

"I demand justice and the arrest of the nursing officer. We are not safe at the hospital," she told reporters.

The victim said she had informed the hospital control room, which asked her to file a police complaint.

Police said it was examining the woman's allegation, and action would be taken after gathering prima facie evidence.

The accused nursing officer is absconding, they said.

A case was registered under BNS sections 74 (outrage modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman), they added.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar did not comment on the incident.

