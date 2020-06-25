Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Air India's regional arm, Alliance Air, on Thursday said its Bengaluru-Mysuru-Goa flight will start next month.

The flight service on the new route, Bengaluru-Mysuru-Goa will operate six times a week, beginning July 1, it said in a release.

Alliance Air also announced an all-inclusive one-way fares for Bengaluru – Goa, starting at Rs 3,283.

The flight will operate all days of the week except Tuesday, the release said, adding the airline is adhering to all government guidelines besides following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination while the aircraft are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion, Alliance Air said.

