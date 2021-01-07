Ahmedabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Ahead of the highly anticipated roll-out of coronavirus vaccine in the country, the Gujarat government on Thursday requested the Centre to allow an offline system of sharing information for remote places in the state where Internet connectivity is an issue.

The request was made by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel during his virtual discussion with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, said a state government release.

"There are issues of Internet connectivity in remote as well as hilly areas of the state. In such a situation, the administration faces difficulty in sharing information about the vaccine with the beneficiaries.

"Thus, I request you to consider allowing an offline system for such areas," Patel was quoted as saying in the release.

The COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system -- a digitalised platform -- will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus shots on a real-time basis. Poor Internet connectivity may hamper functioning of the platform.

Patel, who handles the health portfolio, informed Vardhan that the Gujarat administration is fully prepared for the vaccination roll-out.

He added that the state machinery is also ready for the nationwide vaccine dry run slated for Friday.

In Gujarat, the dry run will be conducted on three sites each in 248 talukas and 26 zones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)