Shimla Nov 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh unit of BJP on Friday slammed the Congress government for allowing MLAs to vote in mayoral polls, saying the move is a "murder of democracy".

Congress-backed candidates Gopal Nag and Raj Kumar were elected as mayor and deputy mayor respectively of Palampur Municipal Corporation. Elections for Mandi Municipal Corporation are slated for November 25.

The government delayed the elections of mayor and deputy mayor and later notified that the additional district magistrates would hold the elections, state BJP chief, Rajiv Bindal said.

The ADMs fixed the mayoral polls of Palampur and Mandi for November 24 and 25 and the MLAs did not have any voting right, he said.

But the decision was changed on November 23, giving MLAs the right to vote, which is a "violation of rules" and the "murder of democracy", Bindal added.

Changing the rules after the election process was already underway caused "utter confusion", the state BJP president said.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal also asked how could the notification allowing MLAs to vote be issued in the middle of the election process.

MLAs have never had the right to vote in the elections of mayor and deputy mayors, he said.

The term of mayors and deputy mayors is two and a half years and fresh elections are held after half of the five-year term is completed.

