Krishnagiri (TN), Feb 6 (PTI) An altercation ensued between the driver of a government bus who reportedly did not give way to a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) convoy bound for Bengaluru, and the central forces personnel, leading to some tense moments here on Monday.

The CISF convoy from Vellore, carrying some military equipment, had attempted to overtake a government bus, in order to reach the destination on time. But when the driver did not allow the convoy to overtake it, the CISF personnel, accompanying the convoy, surged forward and asked the driver to pull over at Gurubarapalli in the district, police said.

When questioned by the CISF men, the driver reportedly said that he was unaware of the urgency of the convoy which he construed as some passing vehicles.

A brief argument that ensued between the two created some apprehension among the passengers and locals who had gathered there. Immediately, the police who rushed to the spot pacified and allowed the convoy to pass without any hindrance.

"There was some misunderstanding leading to a sudden altercation. We allowed the CISF convoy to pass while the driver resumed the journey," a senior police official said and added that no FIR was registered.

