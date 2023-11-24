Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) A massive leak at a chemical factory in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet which resulted in toxic fumes spreading around, triggered panic in the area on Friday, a senior fire department official said.

There were however no casualties. The watchman at the private chemical manufacturer and supplier fainted inhaling the fumes and he was rushed to a hospital.

Also Read | China Pneumonia Cases: Indian Doctors Call for Raising Surveillance, Hygiene Measures.

His condition is stable, the official said. A few workers at the factory were also rescued. "A huge storage container holding 30 KL of aluminium chloride burst at the bottom while the workers were handling it and the acid rapidly spread around," said Ranipet district Assistant Fire Officer B Thirumurugan.

About 15 personnel of the fire and rescue services department under the Ranipet district fire officer S Lakshminarayanan and Thirumurugan, battled with the acid for nearly two-and-a-half hours and finally managed to contain its spread.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Toddler Raped by 17-Year-Old Boy in Buldhana on Pretext of Buying Her Chips and Chocolates; Accused Detained.

Polyaluminium chloride is used in effluent treatment plants (ETP) as a coagulant and pulp and paper industry as a sizing agent.

The private factory located on the Musiri Road in Ranipet manufactures and supplies non-ferric alum cake, poly aluminium chloride liquid, and non-ferric alum powder.

"We can't spray water to contain its spread, as it is ineffective. So, we had to use lime and sand to prevent it from advancing," he told PTI and added that inhaling the fumes would cause suffocation, allergy or eye irritation.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and an NDRF team from Arakkonam visited the factory at Thenkadapanthangal village, Walajapet taluk, Ranipet, for an on-the-spot assessment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)