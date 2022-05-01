Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], May 1 (ANI): Amid the row over the Alwar temple demolition, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation reached the incident site to review the situation in Rajgarh.

On reaching the site, the delegation spoke to the locals and also heard their grievances.

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers at Sarai Mohalla, Rajgarh in the Alwar district last week. Besides the Shiva temple, 86 shops and homes were demolished with bulldozers in the district, to clear the way for a road.

The affected residents, whose properties were demolished in Rajgarh, formed a Sangharsh Committee for redressal of their grievances.

According to the Sangharsh Committee members, the victims, whose houses were damaged should be compensated while the temple should be reconstructed.

Rajasthan Congress chief GS Dotasara said, "Removal of Alwar temple's encroachment started during the previous rule of BJP government saying that Congress disturbs temples and idols, is wrong. This has always been BJP's agenda. As polls come, they spread religious unrest to make political chapatis." (ANI)

