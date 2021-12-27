New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister and leader of the newly floated Punjab Lok Congress Amarinder Singh on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda here.

The BJP has announced that it will contest the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Singh's party.

Also Read | BNBXMAS Crypto Platform Reportedly Begins Global Operations, Claims Daily Returns of Up to 17%.

The meeting is underway at Shah's residence where all three are present.

Singh has been meeting various BJP leaders to chalk out a strategy for the Punjab elections.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro To Get 6.7-Inch 2K AMOLED Display, Realme GT 2 Reportedly Spotted on NBTC.

Both parties are expected to take various offshoots of the Akali Dal on board and forge a bigger alliance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)