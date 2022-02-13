Kotkapura (Pb), Feb 13 (PTI) The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had to be replaced as it was being run by the BJP from Delhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on Sunday and also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, saying it has "emerged" from the RSS.

Addressing a public meeting ahead of the February 20 elections to the 117-member state assembly, she also accused the AAP, the main opposition party in Punjab, of doing nothing in Delhi and said its government there has been a "failure".

People must be wary of the Delhi model of governance being touted by the AAP as even the BJP came to power at the Centre showcasing its Gujarat model in 2014, but the reality is now before everyone, Priyanka Gandhi said.

Claiming that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP "emerged" from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), she claimed it has an ideology similar to that of the BJP.

On the issue of Singh being removed as Punjab chief minister by the Congress in September last year and being replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, she, without naming the former chief minister, said, "It is true that for five years we had a government here, it is also true that there were some deficiencies in that government. It lost its way somewhere."

"That government stopped running from Punjab. That government started running from Delhi. In Delhi even, not by the Congress, but was being run by the BJP and BJP-led government," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"That hidden nexus has come out. That is why we had to change that government," she said.

Singh's removal from the post came following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Later, Singh quit the Congress to form the Punjab Lok Congress and his party will fight the polls with BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) as allies.

On the change of chief minister issue, Priyanka Gandhi said that "we were listening to your voice and we were realising something wrong is happening". But things were set right and the people of Punjab got a person in Channi, "who comes from amongst you, a chief minister who comes from a poor family, who did so much in 100-150 odd days", she said.

Attacking the AAP, she said it plans to govern Punjab from Delhi as per the dictates of Kejriwal. "So, don't repeat the last mistake by supporting the AAP," Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that Punjab's government should run from Punjab.

During the 'Navi Soch, Nava Punjab' meeting, she said if the Channi-led Congress government returns to power, needy families will get eight gas cylinders free each year and women from these families will get Rs 1,100 a month.

Free treatment up to Rs 20 lakh will be given in government hospitals, 100 days employment per year will be guaranteed under the state employment guarantee scheme, Rs 10,000 a month will be given to anganwadi workers, while government school girls will get smartphones and laptops, the Congress general secretary promised. Slamming the AAP and the BJP, she said their policies are not helping the people move ahead and appealed for bringing the Congress back to power.

The incumbent regime led by Channi will again lead the state on path of development, Priyanka Gandhi said.

Accusing the Kejriwal government of doing nothing in Delhi, she said it has been a "failure" and the AAP is showing its Delhi model through advertisements to seek votes.

"Like they (AAP) are advertising (their Delhi model) before you this time, in the same manner there were big advertisements earlier, which claimed so much development took place in Gujarat, … everybody is getting rich, state is prosperous, farmers are happy, there is employment…. But what happened? That model was only in advertisements," she said.

On the contrary people later got such a government under which unemployment increased, farmers got crushed and one which did not focus on health and education, the Congress leader said attacking the BJP.

"Delhi's reality is no different. From where the AAP emerged, it has emerged from the RSS... In Delhi, there is nothing in the name of improvement in health and educational institutions. You are told condition of schools has improved. Come to Delhi to see the reality, ask Delhi's people how they are living... everyone saw oxygen shortage, how hospitals were filled, that government (AAP) failed. Do you want such a government here?" she said. In the present scenario, it is very important that "you see the reality of these parties and leaders. Till the time you do this, you cannot make the correct decision", Priyanka Gandhi said.

Touching on the last year Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which four farmers died allegedly after being knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers, she said when she went to meet the farmers' families, she felt the pain but at the same time she was proud that the families, which were devastated after losing a member, still had women who did not bow down and stood strong.

In the violence following the incident a journalist, two BJP workers and a driver were also killed.

Seeking one more tenure for the Congress, she said Channi and other leaders of her party are working round-the-clock for people's welfare, and spelled out several decisions taken by Channi during his short stint of 111 days as chief minister. Earlier, seeking to strike a chord with the people, she said she is married in a Punjabi family and can feel Punjabiyat from her heart. Punjabis are known to never compromise on principles and they proved this when they did not bow down during farmers agitation, Priyanka Gandhi said.

