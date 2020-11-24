Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision to invite farmers for another round of talks over the agriculture laws on December 3.

In a statement here, the CM said he is happy to note that the Union government has invited farmer organisations for talks and expressed hope that it will pave the way for early redressal of their concerns.

The chief minister said he had last month spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The Centre on Tuesday said it has invited farmer unions from Punjab for the second round of ministerial talks on December 3 to resolve differences over the new agriculture laws.

The last meeting on November 13 between farmer leaders and the Centre had remained inconclusive.

Amarinder Singh said it is vital for Punjab's interests that the matter is resolved as soon as possible.

He expressed satisfaction at the fact that both farmers' unions and the Centre have shown flexibility and intent to come to an amicable solution.

He hoped the Union government will take into account long-term implications of the farm laws.

Amarinder Singh also asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to coordinate with various departments to ensure seamless movement of raw materials to power plants and the industry.

