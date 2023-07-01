New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on Saturday, as a divine and magnificent manifestation our heritage.

In a tweet, he wished new enthusiasm and energy to devotees from divine blessings and that the country country move ahead quickly in 'amrit kaal' to realise its resolve.

The first batch of pilgrims set out from the base camp at Baltal this morning for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

