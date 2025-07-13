Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Sunday that the ongoing Amarnath Yatra has surpassed the 2-lakh mark, with devotees continuing to throng the holy cave shrine.

In a post on X, LG Sinha expressed his joy, stating, "With Baba Amarnath Ji's blessings, the holy pilgrimage has crossed the 2 lakh mark today. This is a sacred journey of a lifetime, and I welcome all the devotees to discover and experience the divinity. Har Har Mahadev!"

The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir began on July 3 and will conclude on August 9.

The pilgrimage is taking place simultaneously via both the Pahalgam route (Anantnag district) and the Baltal route (Ganderbal district).

Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, where devotees pay homage to an ice stalagmite believed to be the lingam of Lord Shiva.

The ice stalagmite forms every year during the summer months and reaches its maximum size in July and August, when thousands of Hindu devotees make an annual pilgrimage to the cave.

The Indian Army has launched 'Operation SHIVA 2025' in close coordination with the Civil Administration and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

This annual high-tempo operation aims to provide a robust security architecture along both the Northern and Southern Yatra routes, particularly in light of the heightened threat from Pakistan-backed proxies in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

As part of this year's enhanced security framework, over 8,500 troops have been deployed, supported by a wide array of technological and operational resources. A dynamic counter-terrorism grid, prophylactic security deployment, and corridor protection measures have been instituted. Comprehensive assistance to civil authorities is also being provided, particularly in disaster management and emergency response.

The Indian Army's efforts include the installation of a Counter-UAS grid with more than 50 C-UAS and EW systems each to neutralise drone threats.

"Regular UAV missions and live monitoring of Yatra routes and the Holy Cave. Engineer task forces for bridge construction, track widening, and disaster mitigation," an official release read.

The Indian Army has arranged more than 150 doctors and medical personnel, with two Advanced Dressing Stations, nine Medical Aid Posts, a 100-bed hospital, and 26 oxygen booths supported by 2,00,000 litres of oxygen. (ANI)

