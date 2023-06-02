Ambala, Jun 2 (PTI) An 18-year-old budding cricketer died in a road accident near Ambala City on Friday after being hit by a bus which changed lanes without giving any indicator, police said.

Ayush Rana was returning home with his friend on a motorbike from a cricket academy after a practice session when they were hit by a bus, they said.

Rana, a Class 11 student, lived in Nanhera village near Ambala Cantonment.

According to police, the accident happened on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway when the two were passing Baldev Nagar bridge.

A Haryana Roadways bus driver changed lanes without giving any indicator, causing Rana to collide with the bus from behind, police said.

Rana's friend Arpit told the police that both of them used to visit the cricket academy every day for practice. He said Rana was driving the bike when the accident took place.

Rana was hit severely in head in the accident, and his friend too suffered injuries, police said.

After the accident, the bus driver took both of them to Civil Hospital-Ambala City where doctors declared Rana brought dead.

The driver has been booked under relevant provisions of the law, police said.

