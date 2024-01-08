NTR (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday took a dig at former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who quit the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) less than a month after joining it, saying that the former batsman "left without even entering the field anticipating YSRCP's defeat."

"Ambati Rayudu anticipated YSRCP's defeat and left without even entering the field," the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said speaking at a public meeting in Tiruvuru as part of the 'Raa Kadali Raa' campaign.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that there was nothing wrong with Ambati Rayudu expecting an MP seat from the Guntur parliamentary constituency.

Naidu claimed that Chief Minister Jagan Reddy, known for his deceptive tactics, promised Ambati Rayudu the Guntur seat and asked him to work for the party there. However, without keeping his promise, Jagan Reddy called another leader and stated that he would be given the Guntur parliament ticket.

"In response, Ambati Rambabu understood the nature of Jagan Reddy and anticipated that YSRCP would be clean-bowled in the upcoming polls," Naidu said.

The former Chief Minister said that as elections are approaching in the state, more leaders from the YSRCP are distancing themselves from Jagan Reddy, understanding the pulse of the people that defeat is inevitable for the party. (ANI)

