Muzaffarnagar(UP), Jan 7: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly posting a video containing morphed photos of the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, UP Chief Minister, and some women political leaders on social media, an officer said.

A police team from the Bhawan Police Station of Shamli district made the arrest, acting on a complaint about a video containing morphed photos of the Prime Minister doing rounds on social media. HC on Sharing Morphed Photo: Merely Posting Edited Image on Social Media Sites Not an Offence, Says Kerala High Court.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek said, "We have arrested one Haji Rao Jamshed in the matter and registered a case against him under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)