India News | Ambedkar Jayanti: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces 15-day Ambedkar Education Drive in Schools

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Deli CM announced a 15-day educational initiative aimed at informing school students about the life and legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary is being celebrated throughout the country. The Delhi government also organised many programmes. For the next 15 days, we will teach school students about his character, his personality, and his works," said CM Rekha Gupta.

She further informed that as part of the initiative, students will also be taken to visit key landmarks associated with Dr. Ambedkar. "We will also take students on a trip to his 'samadhi sthal' located on Alipur Road. We will also ensure students are taken to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar International Centre," she added.

Calling Babasaheb Ambedkar the ideological cornerstone of the party, Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP is working to deliver dignity, education and opportunity to every citizen by walking the path shown by Babasaheb.

Marking Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar's Jayanti, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal offered tributes to the architect of the Constitution and stated, "On the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Jayanti today, we have all gathered here to pay tribute to him. On behalf of myself, my party, and all our volunteers, I offer my heartfelt tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Arvind Kejriwal reiterated that Babasaheb and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh remain central figures of inspiration for the AAP.

"Our party considers Babasaheb and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh as our ideals. We have resolved to draw inspiration from their struggles and follow the path and message they laid down for the nation. We are doing our best to steer our party and our governments in that same direction," he added.

Criticising tokenism in politics, Arvind Kejriwal drew an analogy to highlight the hypocrisy of political leaders who pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar but ignore his values. "Today, in politics, we see how some parties and leaders garland Babasaheb, offer flowers at his statues, and claim to pay tribute--but it's all a facade. And why do I call it a lie?"

"Imagine if you tell your son to follow a certain path, but he refuses. He does the opposite of what you teach, contradicts your every word--and then every morning, he places flowers before your photo and performs rituals. Wouldn't you feel like giving him two slaps and asking, 'You don't follow anything I say, but you worship my image every day--what's the point of that?' That's exactly what these parties and leaders are doing with Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

He condemned the disconnect between the reverence shown to Babasaheb Ambedkar and the disregard for his ideas in practice, saying, "They've done this to Babasaheb. They won't follow the message he gave or live by his values. Instead, they do the opposite--and then put on a show of offering flowers and lighting lamps in his name." (ANI)

