Guwahati, Apr 14 (PTI) Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday asserted that Bhim Rao Ambedkar's dream of justice for all was becoming a reality in the current times with the government ensuring basic facilities to people living in the remotest corners.

He noted that when basic facilities reach the most distant villages, it becomes the foundation for justice, and the Narendra Modi government is doing just that.

Providing basic amenities to every nook and corner of the country, including the Northeastern region, was “previously not considered to be possible”, he said.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court, Rijiju said, “We are paying tribute to the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary today.

“His emphasis was on justice when he set about to draft the Constitution and it became a part of the Preamble also,” he added, mentioning ‘Justice: economic, social, political'.

“I have to say that this dream of justice for all seen by Babasaheb is coming true in the country now,” the Union minister maintained.

Rijiju said the government is emphasising “reaching the last mile” through an integrated approach, which also includes the judicial system.

He cited investments in improving the infrastructure of courts and the digitalisation of its functioning.

Rijiju also lauded the Gauhati High Court for coming out with six books on customary laws of the Northeastern region, which were released earlier this month.

He also maintained that the Northeastern states have to work in tandem for the development of the region.

Mentioning the shared history of the region, he said, “All in the Northeast are together. States were formed for administrative convenience. We have to vow to work together for development,” Rijiju added.

