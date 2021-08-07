New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday sent businessman Raj Singh Gehlot, the owner of Ambience Mall, to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case related to Rs 800 crore bank loan fraud.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana sent Gehlot to judicial custody after Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek his further remand.

"An application was moved on behalf of the ED seeking judicial custody remand of accused Raj Singh Gehlot for a period of 14 days. Considering the material available on record, accused Raj Singh Gehlot is remanded to judicial custody till August 21, 2021," the court said.

The court had on Thursday extended Gehlot's Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of till August 7. It had said that investigation of an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA), in itself, is an intricate exercise of skills and patience.

"The very nature of the offence requires sustained interrogation and an intensive analysis of the copious material collected during the course of the investigation. Considering its intricate nature, investigation under PMLA, for obvious reasons, is a time-consuming process," the court had said.

The ED had submitted that confrontation of the accused with voluminous records and statements was a time-consuming process that is still under progress for which his custodial interrogation was required. (ANI)

