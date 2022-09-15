New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A 38-year-old ambulance driver was shot dead on Thursday morning allegedly by two unidentified people in southwest Delhi's Jafarpur Kalan, police said.

An incident of murder was reported around 9.30 am in Jafarpur Kalan area on a road connecting Samaspur Khalsa and Kazipur villages, they said.

Also Read | SCO Summit: PM Narendra Modi Says Looking Forward to Discussing Issues of Regional Cooperation at Summit in Uzbekistan.

The deceased, identified as Sunil, was a resident of Dhansa village, and drovean ambulance, police said.

Sunil was returning home from his work on a motorcycle when he was shot by two people who too were on a motorcycle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs State of Haryana To Reinstate 1300 Primary School Teachers.

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to investigate the matter, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)