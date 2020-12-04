New Delhi, December 4: On the occasion of Navy Day, American firm Lockheed Martin on Friday shared the first picture of the MH-60 Romeo multirole helicopter for the Indian Navy in Indian tricolour. India has placed orders for 24 of these helicopters under a government to government deal with US.

The helicopters are designed for hunting submarines, knocking out ships and conducting search-and-rescue operations at sea. The Lockheed Martin-built helicopters would replace India's ageing fleet of British-made Sea King helicopters. Also Read | Farmers Protest: Petition Before Supreme Court Seeks Immediate Removal of Protesters From Delhi-NCR Borders.

During US president Donald Trump's visit to India in February this year, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters. Also Read | UP MLC Election Results 2020: BJP Wins 3 Seats, Samajwadi Party 1 in Initial Results.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as the Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

