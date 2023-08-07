Amethi (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was murdered in a village here allegedly by her family members over her relationship with a young man from another community, with police calling it a case of honour killing.

The family buried the body on the morning of August 5 and told neighbours that she died of an illness, they said, adding that it was exhumed on Monday on orders of the district magistrate and sent for an autopsy.

Local Piparpur police station SHO Sandeep Rai said it is a case of honour killing and necessary legal action is being taken.

Elaborating on the case, Rai said victim Afreen, a Class 12 student of Tikavar village, was taking a stroll at a local market with the young man last Friday when her father Niyamat Ullah and brother Haider Ali caught her and beat her up in public.

He said some local people recorded the incident using their mobile phones and informed the police. The official added that Dhammaur Kotwali police took Afreen, her father and her brother to the police station and sent the woman home after calling her mother.

Rai said that according to villagers, the family beat Afreen up mercilessly after reaching home, resulting in her death.

The SHO said after the video of the woman being beaten up at the market surfaced on social media, police took notice of the matter and investigations were started.

Later on a complaint by a local watchman, a case was registered against the father and the under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Judicial), Amethi, Mohammad Aslam said the body was exhumed and sent for a post-mortem examination and further action will be taken after getting its report comes in.

