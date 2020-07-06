Bengaluru, Jul 6 (PTI) Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Monday asked the Kalaburagi and Bagalkote district administrations not to permit weddings with gatherings as it could lead to the spread of the virus and instead hold it at the sub-registrar offices concerned.

Karjol is also the in-charge minister of both the districts.

In a note to the Deputy Commissioners of both the districts dated July 5, he said marriage can be allowed to take place at the sub-registrar's offices instead.

He said despite the government taking several measures, coronavirus could not be controlled which is worrisome. Besides it has to come to notice that those who attended wedding functions have been infected by the virus.

Therefore, he said, permission should hereafter not be given to organise wedding functions with gatherings, instead they can be allowed to take place at sub-registrar's offices, he said, adding that media releases should be issued to this effect.

The government, in its guidelines earlier, had said marriages can be permitted by ensuring social distancing, capping the number of guests at 50 and strict compliance with all other guidelines.PTI KSU NVG

