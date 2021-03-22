Raipur, Mar 22 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Monday ordered closure of all anganwadi and mini anganwadi centres amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The circular issued by the state Women and Child Development department, however, added that eligible women and children beneficiaries of anganwadis will continue to get ready-to-eat food through home delivery facility.

The circular, issued to divisional commissioners, district collectors and other officials, said anganwadis and mini anganwadis will remain shut till further orders, an official said.

Directives have been issued to ensure proper storage of rice and other raw ration available in anganwadi centres, the circular said.

On Sunday, the state government had ordered to shut schools and promote students without examinations, except those from class 10th and 12th.

