Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asked police to avoid harassing people amid a delay in the issuance of printed copies of registration certificates and driving licences due to a shortage of smart chips.

Mann said all approved registration certificates and driving licences are available on 'Sarathi' and 'Vaahan' portals and people can keep digital copes of the documents in the Digilocker app or even take their printouts.

The digital copies or printouts of the documents should be considered valid by police, he added.

Chairing a meeting here, Mann said the state government is making strenuous efforts to ensure that the problem is resolved at the earliest, according to an official release.

Mann asked the transport department to set things in order to ensure that the printing of registration certificates and driving licences begins at the earliest.

Stern action should be taken against those who failed to take remedial steps before the situation aggravated, he said, asking officers to conduct a time-bound enquiry into the matter and submit a report to him so that the guilty can be nailed.

Mann said it is understandable that the delay has occurred due to a shortage of chips that are imported.

