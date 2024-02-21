Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 21 (ANI): After two Congress MLAs extended their full support to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam, another MLA of the party has now said that the BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) should be strengthened.

Congress MLA from Goalpara West, Abdur Rashid Mandal told ANI that in the coming days, the AGP should be more powerful and they should get more support from the people of Assam. "Because the AGP was formed by the people of Assam, not by some particular group of people," Mandal said.

Also Read | Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away at 95: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 21, 2024.

His remark has come at a time amid speculation about a few more Congress MLAs from Assam joining the BJP and AGP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Those people who are not coming to Congress and also opposing the BJP, should not go to the AIUDF or BJP; it is better to support regional parties, which can be headed by the AGP," the Congress MLA said.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Conferred With France’s Highest Civilian Honour 'Chevalier De La Legion D’honneur' For His Efforts to Deepen Indo-French Ties.

He further said that "the present social atmosphere in Assam is not congenial and fair for all castes and communities. We need a third front, a third force. Congress is the alternative to the BJP as of today. But still, we are not able to get the support of all the people who are not with the BJP."

"This is my explanation for stopping the communal forces. So long as the BJP and AIUDF are there, there will be communal tension and communal differences," Abdur Rashid Mandal alleged.

"Congress has formed a Mahajot Gathbandhan in Assam with 15 regional parties, but still, some people have not come. In the coming days, AGP should be more powerful; they should get more support from the people of Assam," he said.

Talking about the differences among the Congress leaders in Assam, the Congress MLA said, "There are some differences among our leadership. The progress of organizational strength is affected by the prevailing differences of opinion. All possible steps have already been taken by our state president and Congress Legislature Party leaders to resolve all the issues that are affecting our party. Congress is the oldest and largest party, with all its capable leaders, Assam is capable of dealing with all the issues and they would take proper action to resolve all the issues."

He also said that the AGP should be the leader of all regional parties in Assam.

"The Congress party always sees honour in the sentiment of regionalism, since Gopinath Bordoloi. The sentiment of regionalism of the Assam Congress was honoured by the central leadership, for which Assam was saved by going to Bengal or East Pakistan. Congress honours the sentiment of regionalism and that was the result of the formation of the AGP. The AGP ruled twice but they failed to fulfil all aspects and aspirations of Assam and they were ousted and Congress again came. Again, BPF was associated with the Congress party," he pointed out.

"Congress never tried to grab the Ganashakti or Tiwa sentiment and all regional sentiments were honoured, and some councils were formed also. That is the motive of the Congress Party. As of today, being a Congress worker, we are trying our best to get the support of all the people of Assam. But some people are still away from us. At the national level, Congress has formed the INDIA bloc to fight against the BJP, but some parties are away from the INDIA bloc. Here we are fighting against the BJP, but still, some people are away from us. AGP is a partner of the BJP government in Assam and AGP was formed against Congress. I think there is no chance that AGP will come with Congress," Mandal said.

He further said that, before the 2016 election, there was a talk between then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and leaders of the AGP and the alliance was almost final, but due to some particular political leaders, the decision was kept pending.

"Still, I am a Congress MLA. I will go with the opinion of my people, those who elected me and I am here only because of the people of my constituency, with the blessings of the people of Goalpara. I must listen to them first. I have not decided till now to join another party," Mandal added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)