Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases reported from rural areas in Jammu are on the rise, the district administration has started aggressive door to door testing in villages.

According to Anshul Garg Deputy Commissioner Jammu, "More number of cases were reported in Jammu from urban and congested areas but now more positive cases are being reported from rural areas also. So the administration has started an aggressive testing campaign in rural areas so that the spread of the virus can be contained."

"Earlier we were doing 4,000 tests per day which have now been increased to nearly 8,000 tests per day," he further said.

Chander Jeet Patwari from Revenue Department, Marh said, "We are taking the help of the Police, Sarpanches, Panches, Lambardars and going village to village, doing 100 per cent testing. We have been doing this for the last 15 days."

"Government here is in a mission to aggressively do testing in rural areas. The medical team with us gives counselling and medical kits to households in which a COVID-19 positive patient is found," he further said.

Pawan Verma, a local villager said that the administration is doing a good job and everyone should come forward and get themselves tested. "We can stop the spread of virus doing that," he said.

"People are properly following all COVID-19 guidelines given by the government," he added.

Anita Langeh another local said, "We thank the administration for their initiatives. Lives of many people will be saved due to these endeavours."

According to Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir have 47,437 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,19,620 and fatalities have mounted to 3,564. (ANI)

