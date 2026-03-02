Kolkata, March 2: As the holy month of Ramadan continues, Muslims across India will observe the 13th Roza on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, with devotion, fasting and prayer. Each fasting day is defined by two key moments: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal before Fajr, and Iftar, the meal at sunset that marks the end of the fast. These timings determine the daily boundaries of fasting and are followed with great care by devotees.

The Significance of Sehri and Iftar

Fasting, known as Sawm, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. From dawn to sunset, observers abstain from food, drink and other physical needs. Sehri is regarded as a blessed and spiritually rewarding meal that provides nourishment for the long fasting hours. Iftar is a moment of gratitude and reflection, traditionally begun by eating dates and drinking water, following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

As Ramadan progresses, fasting durations gradually change each day due to shifting sunrise and sunset times. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 3, 2026 (13th Roza)

Based on the Ramzan Calendar 2026, here are the Sehri end times and Iftar start times for major Indian cities on Tuesday, March 3:

City Sehri (End) Iftar (Start) Mumbai 05:44 AM 06:44 PM Delhi 05:25 AM 06:23 PM Kolkata 04:43 AM 05:40 PM Chennai 05:07 AM 06:21 PM Hyderabad 05:14 AM 06:25 PM Ranchi 04:52 AM 05:50 PM Bengaluru 05:18 AM 06:35 PM Lucknow 05:11 AM 06:09 PM Srinagar 05:36 AM 06:29 PM Patna 04:56 AM 05:55 PM Bhopal 05:26 AM 06:29 PM Ahmedabad 05:43 AM 06:42 PM Jaipur 05:33 AM 06:31 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:18 AM 06:41 PM

Observance and Important Note

Timings may vary slightly depending on locality and calculation methods followed by local mosques. Those observing Fiqh Jafria often conclude Sehri a few minutes earlier and break their fast a few minutes after the listed sunset time. Devotees are advised to confirm exact timings with their nearest mosque or Islamic centre.

Health experts recommend staying hydrated during non-fasting hours and consuming balanced meals at Sehri to maintain energy throughout the day.

