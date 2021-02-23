Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, deaths from the infection dropped to a two-week low of 18 on Monday.

The state reported a drop in daily cases at 5,210 on Monday, after logging over 6,000 infections for three preceding days, while 18 more patients died, the lowest in two weeks, taking the toll to 51,806.

The daily Maharashtra tally of 5,210 was the lowest in five days.

Statewide deaths from the disease rose to 51 on Tuesday.

The state -- which has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10 -- reported 6,112 infections on February 19, followed by 6,281 on February 20 and 6,971 on February 21.

On Tuesday, the state reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases.

There has been a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the Vidarbha region, especially in Amaravati, Akola and Yavatmal districts, forcing authorities to bring back fresh curbs to limit movement of people and some commercial activities.

While strict measures have been taken in the last couple of days to curb the COVID-19 spread, health officials have not ruled out further rise in cases in the coming days.

I S Chahal, Mumbai civic commissioner, said, Daily figures could rise in the coming days. We are taking steps to educate people about the importance of wearing face masks and following physical distancing norms.

