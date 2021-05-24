Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya on Monday said 226 announcements made in the state budget have been implemented in a short span of 45 days despite the raging second wave of COVID-19 and emergency situations arising out of the pandemic.

He said that after presenting the budget for 2021-22 financial year, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had given instructions to complete the budget announcements as soon as possible so that the public can get the benefits.

Arya said necessary instructions were given by holding continuous review meetings with all the departments in order to complete the budget announcements.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 with enhanced focus on health services, the interest of common people is also of paramount importance, he said.

He said as many as 226 budget announcements have been completed in the last month and a half. Also, the finance department has agreed to 55 announcements.

Directions have been given to complete the remaining budget announcements in a time-bound manner, the chief secretary added.

