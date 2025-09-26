Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata today, where he is scheduled to attend several events, including inaugurating a Durga Puja pandal and visiting the Kalighat Temple, before commencing his two-day visit to Bihar on September 26-27.

In Kolkata, Shah will inaugurate the Durga Puja pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in north Kolkata. Organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Sajal Ghosh, the pandal has adopted a patriotic theme titled 'Operation Sindoor', dedicated to honouring the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Police-Dispatch Team Member Injured in Brutal Attack in Vidisha; Accused on the Run.

The pandal showcases recreated visuals of incidents such as the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the subsequent success of Operation Sindoor. Visitors can witness life-sized models of military equipment, including the BrahMos missile and S-400 systems. The display aims to evoke a sense of national pride and reverence for the armed forces.

Speaking to ANI, Sajal Ghosh, General Secretary of the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja Committee, said, "The idea behind creating this pandal is simple -- to awaken a sense of patriotism in people's hearts. Operation Sindoor is the voice of every Indian's heart. It showcased the dignity and strength of our armed forces, and how they destroyed the enemy and protected our nation. Through this pandal, we wanted to bring that bravery alive for everyone to see."

Also Read | Adani Green Talks 2025: Gautam Adani Urges Young Entrepreneurs To Shape India's 'Second Freedom Struggle' To Drive Tech, Social Innovation and Equality.

Following this, the Union Home Minister will visit the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata to offer prayers.

Later in the day, Shah will travel to Bihar to begin a two-day tour, during which he will participate in multiple organisational meetings aimed at preparing the party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

On September 26, Shah is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting with BJP workers in Bettiah. This is part of a series of review meetings, with earlier ones for Dehri-on-Sone and Begusarai zones already conducted on September 18.

Subsequently, he will attend a high-level strategy meeting at the BJP state office in Patna. The meeting will include Bihar BJP leaders, state secretaries, and organisational members from other states assigned to oversee the election campaign in Bihar. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, recently appointed as the BJP's election in-charge for Bihar, will also be present, a party source told ANI.

On September 27, Shah will participate in another zonal meeting with party workers in Sarayranjan, followed by addressing a large public gathering of party workers in Forbesganj.

Amit Shah's visit is aimed at energising party workers and finalising election strategies ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The BJP's state unit has divided Bihar into five zones to ensure region-specific outreach and mobilisation.

Earlier, on Thursday, while speaking to the media, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we have been in power for the last 20 years. With the support, vision, and leadership of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the people of Bihar will give us the opportunity to serve them again."

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year, likely in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to officially announce the dates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)