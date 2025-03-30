Patna (Bihar) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna on Saturday night for his two-day visit to Bihar. He was warmly welcomed at the Patna airport by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the state.

After his arrival, Shah proceeded to the BJP office in Patna, where he held a meeting with local leaders. His visit comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place later this year.

Meanwhile, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda addressed the 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat Sneh Milan' program in New Delhi on Saturday, where he highlighted Bihar's historical significance, its progress, and the transformations it has undergone under the BJP's leadership.

The program also celebrated the recently concluded Bihar Diwas.

Emphasising Bihar's contribution to history and democracy, Nadda said, "Wherever Purvanchal moves, the nation progresses. History is witness to the fact that Bihar is the land of Chanakya, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi's and Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan's movements. The world learned the principles of democracy from Bihar."

He also criticised the tenure of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and stated, "We have seen a progressing Bihar turn into a sinking Bihar under Lalu Yadav's leadership. There was a time when it became difficult for people to even step outside after five in the evening."

The BJP national president also expressed gratitude to the Purvanchal people living in Delhi for making the Bharatiya Janata Party's government in the national capital.

"Recently, Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections were held. It was like 'Amavasya' here, darkness was looming. Instead of moving towards development, we were heading towards destruction. But today, I extend my gratitude to all of you for bringing the BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi. A special thanks to you because it is true that the country moves in the direction where Purvanchal moves," JP Nadda said.

"No matter where we go in the world, we will always find people speaking Maithili, Magahi, or Bhojpuri. The strength to work with honesty is ingrained in the people of Bihar," he emphasized.

Nadda also spoke about the infrastructural development in Bihar under the BJP's rule, comparing it to the stagnation during the Lalu Prasad era. He recalled his childhood memories.

"During my childhood, I saw the construction of the Gandhi Sagar Setu bridge on the banks of the Ganga. The construction took decades. But today, a Marine Drive has been built along the Ganga in Bihar, and large road and rail bridges have been completed." (ANI)

