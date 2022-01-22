Kairana (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties during his visit to Kairana and said if the law and order situation has to be maintained in Uttar Pradesh then "appeasement has to end, the practice of governments working for a specific caste has to be finished" and a BJP government led by Yogi Adiyanath should be re-elected.

Shah, who held a door-to-door campaign here as part of BJP's campaign for upcoming assembly polls, targeted Samajwadi Party over the migration from Kairana during its rule and said the families who have returned told him that Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanth has improved the law and order situation.

"If law and order in the state has to be maintained, then appeasement has to end from here, the practice of governments working for specific caste has to end, BJP government led by Yogiji should be re-elected," he said.

Shah said he met the families who had migrated from Kairana in 2014 and have now returned to their homes.

"I met people who were forced to migrate due to misrule of Samajwadi Party and they said that CM Yogi has improved the law and order situation," he said.

Shah said these families told him that "those who forced them to migrate had migrated themselves".

Citing an example of the Mittal family, Shah said that all the 11 members of the family sat with him and said that they don't have any fear in the city anymore.

"They too once had to migrate. All 11 members of the family sat with me and said that they don't have any fear anymore and that everyone is carrying out their business peacefully," Shah said during his door-to-door campaign.

The constituency had seen an exodus of Hindu families in 2016 and their return later after huge efforts. The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, eldest daughter of late Hukum Singh who had won the seat several times.

As Shah distributed pamphlets, people raised "Jai Sri Ram" slogans.

He expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will become the most developed state of India in the coming days.

"I see a confidence in people of Uttar Pradesh. I feel that in the days to come, UP is going to become the most developed state of India," Shah told media persons here.

He said schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of people have been implemented at the grassroots level by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"I have come to Kairana for the first time after January 2014. After 2014, PM Modi took the axle of UP's development in his hands," Shah said.

He said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was formed in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and Yogi Adityanath has accelerated the development of the state.

"All schemes by Modiji have been implemented by CM Yogi Adityanath till the grassroots level. Modiji has brought several medical colleges, airports, and made available facilities like toilets, COVID-19 vaccine, medical coverage, electricity to every poor household in the state," he said.

He urged people to again form a BJP-led government in the state with the overwhelming majority under the leadership of Yogi Adiyanath for faster development of the state.

Amit Shah said people here have one voice " Iss baar Bhajpa teenso paar (BJP will cross 300 seats this time)".

Uttar Pradesh will go for a seven-phase poll beginning February 10. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

