Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 6(ANI): On the occasion of the fourth foundation day of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, a grand Sakhkar Samelan was organized in Anand, known as the Milk Capital of India, in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Inaugurating various development works of the world-renowned Amul Dairy, Shah called for expanding the cooperative movement nationwide based on the five Ps - People, PACS, Platform, Policy, and Prosperity, said a release from the Gujarat CMO.

Shah stated that the convergence of the fourth anniversary of the Ministry of Cooperation, the 60th anniversary of the National Dairy Development Board, and the 150th birth anniversary year of Sardar Patel has led to numerous initiatives in Anand through this cooperative conference. The Ministry of Cooperation has been working over the past four years on the foundation of the five Ps - People (service-oriented), PACS (strengthening Primary Agricultural Credit Societies), Platform (digital platform), Policy (new policies), and Prosperity (societal prosperity). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scope of cooperative activities has been expanding.

Union Home and CM Patel jointly inaugurated Amul Dairy's extension plants for chocolate, milk, curd, and mozzarella cheese. Additionally, they inaugurated the Maniben Patel Bhavan at the NDDB headquarters. The foundation stone of the national organization of milk cooperative societies was also laid by both dignitaries. They unveiled the logo and presented the registration certificate for the Sardar Patel Cooperative Milk Federation. Furthermore, the registration certificate for the Kutch Salt Producers Cooperative Society, initiated with the noble intent of involving salt workers from the Rann of Kutch in the cooperative movement, was also handed over.

Using Amul Dairy as an example, he mentioned that 36 lakh women from Gujarat and 20 lakh from other parts of India, a total of 56 lakh women, generate an annual turnover of Rs 80,000 crore through milk production. This is expected to rise to Rs1 lakh crore next year, with the profit directly benefiting these 56 lakh women engaged in cooperative activities.

Highlighting the achievements of the cooperative sector during the conference, he noted that the tradition of cooperation dates back to Vedic times. Our cooperative culture of dining, working, thinking, and living together has been given legal status by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation in 2021.

Over 31 crore members are associated with more than 8.40 lakh cooperative societies. These societies are contributing to the nation's economic development in areas such as milk, banking, sugar mills, and digital payments. More than 60 initiatives have been launched in the four years of this ministry, said the release.

Amit Shah appealed to cooperative leaders to adopt three key principles: transparency, adoption of technology, and member-centric functioning. He stressed that cooperation cannot be sustained long-term without these elements. This spirit of cooperation should reach every village from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya. In many countries, cooperative activities have failed due to a lack of transparency.

He paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 124th birth anniversary, saying that Dr. Mookerjee played a crucial role in integrating West Bengal with India and making Kashmir an inseparable part of the nation.

He sacrificed his life with the slogan, "There cannot be two constitutions, two flags, and two prime ministers in one country." He had resigned from Pandit Nehru's cabinet and founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which today, with 12 crore members, is the world's largest political party.

He congratulated all involved in launching Amul, NDDB, and the Kutch Salt Cooperative Society, noting that this initiative would be a major success for salt-producing farmers. He also expressed his resolve to strengthen India's cooperative sector and set an example for the world.

Expressing pride in the achievements of Gujarat's cooperative sector, the Chief Minister stated that Gujarat led the non-cooperation movement during the freedom struggle and is now at the forefront of cooperation. The state's cooperative sector has a turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore, over 27 lakh new bank accounts have been opened, and deposits exceeding Rs 12,000 crore have been collected. Daily milk collection reaches 325 lakh liters, and women-led milk societies have increased by 21 percent with a 43 percent rise in their income.

He added that under the leadership of PM Modi and Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, gram panchayats across the country are being integrated with the cooperative movement. Over two lakh PACS have energized the rural economy, now offering services like petrol pumps, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, water projects, and digital payments. In the cooperative banking sector, digitalization has brought modern banking services to villages. Through the e-Cooperative portal, the state government has enabled online registration, audits, and reporting for societies, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

The Chief Minister lauded the four years of success of the Ministry of Cooperation established under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated Union Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah for realizing the vision of "Sahkhar Thi Samrudhhi." He stated that the ministry has significantly contributed to strengthening the rural economy and connecting farmers, animal husbandry, and women to cooperative activities, which has become a new model of development for the nation.

The year 2025 is celebrated as the International Year of Cooperatives, and the Chief Minister mentioned that India will become a global example of the cooperative model. He further added that under the guidance of Amit Shah, the foundation stone of the country's first Tribhuvan Sahkari University has been laid, which will develop skilled human resources for the cooperative sector. The innovative projects of NDDB and Amul will elevate Gujarat's dairy, agriculture, and animal husbandry sectors to new heights. The mantra of " Sahakar Thi Samruddhi " will be realized in every village through the Ministry of Cooperation and will play a vital role in achieving the goal of making India Viksit Bharat by 2047.

On the occasion of the fourth foundation day of the Cooperation Department, Chief Minister began by paying tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, remembering his vision of "There cannot be two constitutions and two flags in one nation" and his dedication to an undivided India. Referring to the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Chief Minister stated that under Sardar Saheb's guidance, the foundation of cooperation was laid on Gujarat's soil, which today is making a significant contribution to national progress. (ANI)

