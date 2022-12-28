New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir over developmental projects and security-related issues.

The two separate meetings were held in the Ministry of Home Affairs North Block office in the presence of senior officers from the ministry and the two UTs.

The meeting on Leh-Ladakh took place at around 3 pm, while the discussion on Jammu and Kashmir started at 4 pm.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General National Investigation Agency Dinkar Gupta, and Director General Central Reserve Police Force Sujoy Lal Thaosen attended the meeting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh were also present at the meeting.

The Home Minister was apprised of the UT's developmental projects and current security situations in the Valley.

The meeting on Jammu and Kashmir was held at a time when at least four terrorists were killed during an encounter triggered after security forces intercepted a Kashmir valley-bound truck near Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu in the wee hours of Wednesday.

War likes stores including seven AK 47 rifles, one M4 carbine, and three pistols were also recovered from the encounter site, the J&K Police said earlier in the day.

A joint operation by Army, CRPF and J&K Police was launched to eliminate the threat. The intense firing from both sides continued for about an hour when the truck caught fire and fire tenders pressed in to control the douse.

After clearing the spot, security forces recovered four bodies of the terrorists along with seven AK 47 rifles, three pistols and other incriminated materials. (ANI)

