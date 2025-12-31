New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and MPs in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Senior party leaders, including BJP legislators and Members of Parliament from the state, attended the meeting. Party sources said the discussions focused on organisational matters and the political situation in West Bengal.

Also Read | Swiggy, Zomato Hike Delivery Incentives for New Year's Eve Amid Nationwide Gig Workers’ Strike Call; Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Amit Shah is visiting the state and holding a series of meetings with party leaders as part of the BJP's organisational outreach.

Meanwhile, as the political battle intensifies in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday traded sharp barbs.

Also Read | Nimesulide Ban in India: Why the Government Banned High-Dose Versions of the Popular Painkiller.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to West Bengal to kickstart the BJP's poll campaign, launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, saying that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of the state for the last 14 years while questioning her stance on alleged infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state. He also accused her government of refusing to provide land for border fencing.

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah said, "Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All Modi-led schemes have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years."

"After April 15, 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here," he added.

Shah said infiltration has stopped in Tripura and Assam, but continues in West Bengal, claiming that Mamata Banerjee wants it to continue for political purposes, which he said was "to expand her vote bank".

Amit Shah further said that people in West Bengal have resolved to elect a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the forthcoming assembly elections, which will revive the state's legacy while focusing on development and 'Gareeb Kalyan' (welfare of the poor).

While Union Minister Shah maintained that infiltration through West Bengal's border was a national security issue, Mamata Banerjee struck back and said, "They say that immigrants only come from Bengal. If that's the case, then did you attack Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi? Corrupt BJP party. They are harassing people in the name of SIR Only you and your son will eat, and we will be lectured.

"The Special Intensive Revision of the voter list and the influx of immigrants in West Bengal have become heated issues, likely to be turned into planks in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)