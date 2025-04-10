New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chaired a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws in Odisha, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to an official statement from the ministry of Home Affairs.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Odisha, as per the ministry.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Odisha, the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the Director, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and other senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the government of Odisha.

During the meeting, Union Home Minister, said that the Odisha government should prioritize 100 per cent implementation of the new criminal laws across all levels of administration for the next six months.

Amit Shah said that the next decade is crucial for the development of an emerging state like Odisha. Considering the state's future industrial and technological growth, he highlighted that the three new criminal laws will play a vital role in strengthening the law and order, as per the statement.

Union Home Minister said that the state's Home Secretary should review the progress of implementing new criminal laws on a weekly basis and the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police should review it fortnightly and the Chief Minister should review on a monthly basis, prioritizing the timelines of implementation. (ANI)

