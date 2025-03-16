Guwahati, Mar 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah left for New Delhi on Sunday after concluding his three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the state government saw him off at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here.

Shah had arrived at Jorhat on Friday and spent the night at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district.

The union home minister had inaugurated the academy and laid the foundation stone for the second phase of its housing project before leaving for Aizawl in Mizoram on Saturday.

In Mizoram, he attended a function for shifting of the Assam Rifles establishment from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the state capital.

After staying the night in Aizawl, Shah returned to Guwahati on Sunday morning and left for Kokrajhar to address the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

Shah returned to Guwahati in the afternoon and held a meeting with the chief ministers and directors general of police of the northeastern states to review the progress of the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

He also released a book- New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules - prepared by the Assam CID and published by the Assam government on the occasion.

