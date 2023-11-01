New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana on the occasion of the three states' foundation day.

In separate messages, Shah said while Madhya Pradesh is full of natural beauty and cultural heritage, Chhattisgarh is full of rich culture and mineral wealth and Haryana has always worked to increase the pride of India -- be it in war zones or on the playground.

"Hearty greetings to the sisters and brothers of Madhya Pradesh on the state's Foundation Day. This state, full of natural beauty and cultural heritage, is setting new standards of development and welfare of the poor every day. I wish that the state reaches the pinnacle of development and progress in the times to come," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Extending hearty greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh, the home minister said it is full of rich culture and mineral wealth.

"The art and tribal culture of Chhattisgarh is the pride of entire India. Under the leadership of Modi, BJP is committed to the development of this state and the happiness and welfare of its people," he said.

Extending greetings to the people of Haryana on the state's foundation day, Shah said in the last decade, Haryana has made unprecedented achievements in every field like development, sports, education and health.

"Be it a war zone or a playground, Haryana has always worked to increase the pride of India. The entire country is proud of the bravery, culture and talented players of Haryana," he said.

