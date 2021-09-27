New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

In tweets, the minister said the Modi Government is committed to providing a healthy, safe and dignified life to citizens.

He said after the success of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ABDM shows the sensitivity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards commitment to a healthy India.

'ABDM under the digital health ecosystem will create a simple online platform for information-sharing so that health facilities will reach citizens through a single click. (ANI)

