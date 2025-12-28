Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): Highlighting a disconnect between the opposition and the national pulse, Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a stern critique regarding the electoral trajectory of the Congress party.

Speaking at a public event, the Home Minister asserted that Rahul Gandhi's repeated failures at the polls are a direct result of prioritising legal technicalities over the "politics of development." Shah noted that while the BJP has secured repeated mandates through trust and sensitive governance, the Congress continues to struggle because it remains at odds with issues that hold significant public support.

Also Read | ‘We Are Not Chinese. We Are Indians’: Tripura Student Anjel Chakma Dies Days After Being Assaulted in Racial Attack in Dehradun; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Assures Strict Action.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his repeated electoral defeats stem from a failure to understand public sentiment and the politics of development.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent remark in Parliament questioning why the Congress keeps losing elections, Shah said that understanding the outcome of two public programmes would itself explain the reason behind the party's defeats. He pointed out that in areas like Vanzar, he was repeatedly elected without any major agitation, obstruction or public protest, highlighting the trust people have in the BJP's governance model.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-35 Lottery Result of 28.12.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of focusing on issues such as FIRs instead of addressing people's real concerns. "Instead of understanding governance and public issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy understanding FIRs, which is not even his responsibility," he said.

Taking a political swipe, Shah claimed that the Congress would continue to lose in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and asserted that the BJP would return to power once again in 2029 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Listing key policy decisions, Shah said the Congress opposed every move that had popular support, including the construction of the Ram Temple, air strikes against Pakistan, action against Bangladeshi infiltrators, the abrogation of Article 370 and temple construction in Kashi. "When you oppose everything that the people support, where will the votes come from?" he asked.

Concluding his remarks, Shah said that even Rahul Gandhi's own party leaders fail to make him understand ground realities, adding that the BJP's development-oriented politics and sensitive governance model continues to resonate strongly with the public. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)